75th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific – the end of World War Two

2 hours ago
lest we forget

Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific.

It was the day World War Two ended for Australia.

3AW will be broadcasting Saturday’s memorial service in Canberra in full from 10am.

You can WATCH the service here.

Tom Elliott spoke with Dr Robert Webster, the Victorian State President of the RSL, on Friday.

He admits the commemorations will look a little different than planned, due to the lockdown impacts of COVID-19.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive 

75 years on: War veterans reflect ahead of important anniversary

Visit the Vic Gov WWII 75th Anniversary website vic.gov.au/75th-anniversary-end-world-war-two-wwii for all the details about how Victorians can mark this anniversary at home.

