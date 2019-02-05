89-year-old jailed over ugly incident outside Brunswick brothel

An elderly man has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years jail for firing two shots at a sex worker who he believed was in a relationship with him.

Domenico Natale, 89, fired the shots at the woman outside Brunswick’s Romantics Brothel in July 2017.

She’d asked him to stop stalking her.

Natale was a regular visitor to the woman, referred to as “Rica”, who had also begun visiting him at home – though didn’t provide services.

Natale then threatened to shoot one of her colleagues, before turning the gun on himself.

He shot himself in the stomach.

The 89-year-old survived and was charged with attempted murder.

Natale showed little emotion during sentencing, however one of his family members wiped away tears as he was jailed for four years and six months.

He has a non-parole period of 18 months.