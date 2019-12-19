9 News reporter (and Star Wars tragic!) reviews The Rise Of Skywalker

The latest addition to the Star Wars franchise has hit movie screens and it’s fair to say it’s divided opinion!

So, Tony Jones sought the opinion of a guru on the matter.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

9 News reporter Mark Santomartino is a self-confessed Star Wars tragic and gave his review on 3AW Mornings.

“It was very fast-paced and they try and keep it action-heavy,” Santomartino explained on 3AW Mornings.

“Cinematography wise, it is beautiful.

“As a film, JJ Abrams has made an unbelievable product.

“I think a lot of fans of the original trilogy, and a lot that were upset with Episode 8, which was quite divisive and tried to push the franchise in a new direction … JJ Abrams, the director of Episode 9, really tries to bring that all back together and turn the ship back towards the nostalgia of it all to wrap up 42 years of film history, effectively.

“Some of the moments fell a bit short for me, but overall I had a really good time with it.”

