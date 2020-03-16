Coronavirus: 94 cases confirmed in Victoria, aged care homes in lockdown

Image: Luis Ascui / Stringer

A further 23 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Victoria, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 94.

It comes as Victorian health authorities warn shortages of testing swabs mean the state is ill-equipped to follow advice from the World Health Organisation.

The WHO has urged world governments to test more suspected cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

But Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton last night said there is a shortage of testing materials available, calling on medical personnel to only test those who meet the suspected case definition.

In order to be tested, a person much have signs of the virus and have recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Chief Health Officer’s warning about limited testing supplies comes amid announcements a number of facilities will be suspended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Some aged care facilities have been put into lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus among the elderly, who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Visitors will be banned from all Villa Maria Catholic Homes for at least the next two weeks.

The company’s community-based day respite services have also been suspended.

The aged care operator runs homes in Berwick, Clayton, Bacchus Marsh, Wantirna and Upper Fentree Gully.

Meanwhile, booze and drug buses have been grounded over the coronavirus pandemic.

Police will still carry out drug and alcohol testing on motorists from mobile police vehicles.