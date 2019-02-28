Advertisement
Gerry Harvey warns over-regulation is suffocating businesses
Australian businessman Gerry Harvey warns against a pattern of over-regulation, with more expansion opportunities overseas than at home.
Harvey Norman’s first-half profit shows they are doing better overseas than in Australian markets with about half a per cent decline in sales.
Mr Harvey tells Ross Greenwood he would sooner expand in a country like Malaysia than Australia.
“I’ve got to chase the profit, chase the business.
“When you get over-regulation, and then when we compare that to all the other countries we’re operating in, we are going mad!”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview