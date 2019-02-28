Gerry Harvey warns over-regulation is suffocating businesses

Australian businessman Gerry Harvey warns against a pattern of over-regulation, with more expansion opportunities overseas than at home.

Harvey Norman’s first-half profit shows they are doing better overseas than in Australian markets with about half a per cent decline in sales.

Mr Harvey tells Ross Greenwood he would sooner expand in a country like Malaysia than Australia.

“I’ve got to chase the profit, chase the business.

“When you get over-regulation, and then when we compare that to all the other countries we’re operating in, we are going mad!”

