Donald Trump impeached: What happens now?

The US House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump, making him just the third president in US history to be impeached.

The president was impeached on two articles: the House voted 230 to 197 to impeach him for abuse of power, and voted 229 to 198 to impeach him for obstructing Congress.

The impeachment ruling stems from a phone call the US president made to the Ukranian president, in which he pressured him to investigate a potential 2020 presidential race rival — Joe Biden.

The votes were largely along party lines, with no Republicans voting in favour of the impeachment.

Next month, a formal Senate trial will vote on whether to remove the president from office.

Removing Trump from office requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate, and this is highly unlikely in the Republican dominated Senate.

For Trump to be ejected from office at least 20 Republicans would have to cross the floor.

Senators will act as jurors while the president is on trial, with impeachment proceedings expected to be held for six weeks.

The last president to be impeached by the House of Representatives was Bill Clinton in 1998, preceeded by Andrew Johnson in 1868.

No president has ever been removed from office after being impeached.

Image: Scott Olson