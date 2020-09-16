A 100-year-old heads home after six weeks in hospital battling COVID-19

THE RUMOUR FILE

There are some rumours we desperately want to be true… and this was one of them!

After six weeks in hospital battling COVID-19, a Melbourne centenarian has headed home.

Roy spent six weeks at St Vincent’s Private Hospital fight for his life after contracting coronavirus in an aged care facility.

He was discharged on Monday.

St Vincent’s Private Hospital CEO Janine Loader says the hospital has now got no COVID-19 positive patients or staff.

“There’s certainly a smile on lots of faces in our organisation!,” she told Ross and Russel.