A 3AW Mornings caller’s idea to help prevent drowning tragedies

1 min ago
3aw mornings

A 3AW Mornings caller has suggested an in-flight video for all international flights entering Australia, warning people about the dangers of the ocean.

It comes after Ross and Andy Powell tragically drowned trying to rescue a tourist from treacherous waters off Port Campbell.

Tourists getting into trouble while swimming off beaches along the Great Ocean Road has become an increasing problem.

Jane suggested warning them on 3AW Mornings.

“That makes so much sense it’s not funny,” Tony Jones replied.

