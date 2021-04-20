A big breakthrough for NASA on Mars

On Tuesday night, NASA successfully flew a tiny helicopter on Mars.

It’s the first powered flight on another planet.

Australia’s Astronomer at Large with the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, Fred Watson, told Neil Mitchell it’s a big deal.

“This is completely different from flying a drone on earth where you have a human controlling the machine,” he said.

“With Mars you don’t have that option… you have a delay.

“The helicopter has to be autonomous … all the parameters have to be fed in by basically artifical intelligence.

“That is the big step forward here.”

