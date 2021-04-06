‘A bit contentious’: Travel agent’s warning as international flights return

Limited quarantine-free international travel will kick off in less than two weeks, with the two-way travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand set to begin on April 19.

But chief executive of Flight Centre Travel Group, Graham Turner, has issued a warning about travel insurance as international flights resume.

“The thing that’s still up in the air is whether you would be able to get covered for major disruptions that come,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“For example, if you’re in the air flying to New Zealand and they have a lockdown and you have to come back and spend two weeks in quarantine, that’s still not sorted out.

“That will be the one area that will be a bit contentious as to what the insurance companies will do.”

