3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A bit numb’: CBD cafe owner reacts to news office limits won’t be lifted on Monday

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘A bit numb’: CBD cafe owner reacts to news office limits won’t be lifted on Monday

Both public and private sector officers were set to have staff limits lifted to 75 per cent next week.

But that has now been put on hold, with a tennis quarantine hotel worker testing positive to COVID-19.

Office limits will remain at 50 per cent of usual capacity for the private sector, and 25 per cent of capacity in the public sector.

Owner of Black Velvet coffee on Exhibition Street, Jackie Silverman, says she’s “a bit numb” over the news.

“It was only in the last three days that we started thinking ‘You know what? Things are going to be okay’,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“Last night we were just saying ‘Maybe we can even employ someone again’.

“Not happening now.”

Ms Silverman says business had returned to 30 or 35 per cent of usual yesterday, but today that figure has dropped to about 15 per cent.

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332