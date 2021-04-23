‘A bloody insult’: Temporary fence erected around the Shrine of Remembrance

A temporary fence has been erected around the Shrine of Remembrance ahead of Anzac Day, leading to some angst in the community.

Just 1400 people can attend the Dawn Service on Sunday, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The fence will be shut off entirely once that crowd limit is reached.

“There is an awful symbolism about this,” Neil Mitchell said in response to the news.

Caller Rick went even further.

“It is a bloody insult,” he said.

Rick said it didn’t make sense when up to 85,000 people could attend the football at the MCG on the same day.

