3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘A bloody insult’: Temporary fence..

‘A bloody insult’: Temporary fence erected around the Shrine of Remembrance

7 seconds ago
red-hot tip confirmed
Article image for ‘A bloody insult’: Temporary fence erected around the Shrine of Remembrance

A temporary fence has been erected around the Shrine of Remembrance ahead of Anzac Day, leading to some angst in the community.

Just 1400 people can attend the Dawn Service on Sunday, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The fence will be shut off entirely once that crowd limit is reached.

“There is an awful symbolism about this,” Neil Mitchell said in response to the news.

Caller Rick went even further.

“It is a bloody insult,” he said.

Rick said it didn’t make sense when up to 85,000 people could attend the football at the MCG on the same day.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

red-hot tip confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332