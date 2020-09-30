A body language guru analyses the first US presidential debate

The first of three presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden unfolded in fiery fashion on Wednesday morning, Australian time.

But one body language expert says she’d be surprised if there’s another.

“I’d be surprised if they had a second or third debate, it was that bad,” Dr Louise Mahler, body language and confidence expert, told Tom Elliott.

Opinion is divided over who “won” the debate, with Dr Mahler equally unsure.

She said the candidates had “very, very different” approaches, branding Trump a “bully” and abusive.

Dr Mahler said Joe Biden showed “obvious” signs of a neurological disorder.

“I describe him a prize fighter who has done one too many fights,” she said.

“You can hear it in his voice. He lacks gravitas in his statements.”

(Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images)