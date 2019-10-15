3AW
A boy got stuck in a vending machine at the Hallam Hotel last night

4 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Firefighters have helped detach a child from a pub vending machine overnight.

The boy, 7, got his arm stuck fishing for a toy and lollies at the Hallam Hotel.

As revealed on the 3AW Rumour File, emergency services were called to help about 8.30pm.

Kerry Phillips from the CFA says they removed the front panel and realised the boy’s arm was stuck on the exit chute flap.

They broke the flap which freed the boy’s arm.

And 3AW Breakfast has confirmed the boy’s misadventure did not go unrewarded — he ended up scoring some of the toys and lollies he was trying to pilfer!

