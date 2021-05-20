3AW
A call from a listener comparing Neil Mitchell to Chicken Little takes an unexpected turn

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
A call from a listener who rang in to compare Neil Mitchell with Chicken Little took an unexpected turn when it shifted into an insightful chat on end of life care.

Michael, a palliative care nurse of almost 25 years, called to tell the 3AW Mornings host to cheer up.

MICHAEL: “Don’t take this personal: You should be Chicken Little.”

NEIL MITCHELL: “Why? Ohhh ‘The sky is falling’?”

MICHAEL: “Yeah! You should come and work with me. I’m a palliative care nurse. I’ve listened to you for 20 years, you should be a bit more bright!”

The palliative care nurse ended up telling Neil Mitchell about the patients that stick in his mind, the cases he finds saddest, and why he’s stuck with the tough job for almost a quarter of a decade.

Afterwards, 3AW Mornings was inundated with messages about the call.

Press PLAY below to hear the call for yourself

