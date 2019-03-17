3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • More water-sports than he bargained..

More water-sports than he bargained for: Driver pays the price after leaving car in neutral

6 hours ago
Ross and John
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A driver who left their car in neutral on the St Kilda boat ramp has provided nearby diners with four hours worth of watery entertainment on Saturday afternoon.

As heard on the Rumour File this morning, while trying to retrieve their jet ski, the car rolled backwards into the water.

Ross and John were told after a big group effort by police and passers by, the car was recovered – albeit a bit waterlogged.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332