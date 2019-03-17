Advertisement
More water-sports than he bargained for: Driver pays the price after leaving car in neutral
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
A driver who left their car in neutral on the St Kilda boat ramp has provided nearby diners with four hours worth of watery entertainment on Saturday afternoon.
As heard on the Rumour File this morning, while trying to retrieve their jet ski, the car rolled backwards into the water.
Ross and John were told after a big group effort by police and passers by, the car was recovered – albeit a bit waterlogged.