  • News
A child psychologist’s advice on how to help kids struggling with lockdowns

10 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Neil Mitchell has been inundated by messages from parents who are concerned about their children’s mental health during lockdown.

So, he invited listeners to phone in and speak to child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg.

While there can be lengthy waits to see a psychologist at the moment, Dr Carr-Gregg says there are phone and online services that can help:

  • Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  • Headspace: 1800 650 890 (for children over 10)
  • The Brave Program (online interactive program for prevention and treatment of adolescent anxiety, for youth aged 8 to 17).

“If we can get kids to express themselves and have someone vaguely skilled on the end of the telephone that can paraphrase, reflect stuff back to them, that’s going to make a huge difference, particularly for anxious kids,” Dr Carr-Gregg said.

Press PLAY below to listen to Dr Carr-Gregg answering calls from listeners

Neil Mitchell
News
