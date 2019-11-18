‘A classic A-type’: Neil gets to know Melburnian of the Year, Dr Bronwyn King

Dr Bronwyn King has been crowned 2019 Melburnian of the Year for her anti-tobacco work.

An oncologist who was once an elite swimmer (she won the 1991 Lorne Pier To Pub as a teenager before injury curtailed her career), Dr King is the founder and CEO of Tobacco Free Portfolios, a not-for-profit organisation borne from a coffee meeting with her superannuation during which Dr King discovered she was funding tobacco companies.

She sat down with Neil Mitchell this morning to discuss her award, her future and what makes her tick.

Click PLAY to watch the full interview