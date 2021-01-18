3AW
‘A classic example of planning failure’: Professor lashes Tullamarine housing developments

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for ‘A classic example of planning failure’: Professor lashes Tullamarine housing developments

Housing development approvals in Tullamarine, which could lead to a Sydney-style curfew for flights coming in and out of Melbourne Airport, have been scathed by a planning professor.

It comes as Melbourne Airport asks the state government for the right to block further developments, but RMIT University emeritus professor Michael Buxton says they were never meant to be there.

“Tullamarine was chosen because it was free of housing in 1970,” he told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

“But as soon as it was opened from the mid 1970’s housing development began to be approved.

“It’s because the planning authorities… ignored their own policies to restrict housing and prevent it and just kept approving developments.

“It’s incomprehensible really, but they just kept doing it, right up until recently.”

News
