What happens now that Trump has been impeached for a second time

Donald Trump has become the first president in US history to be impeached twice, after the US House of Representatives found him guilty of inciting violence at the Capitol last week.

In the US House of Representatives, 232 voted in favour of impeaching Mr Trump and 197 voted against, with just one week remaining until the end of his presidency.

There were 217 votes needed to secure the impeachment.

Ten Republicans crossed the floor to vote to impeach Mr Trump for “incitement of insurrection”.

Speaking before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love”.

The Senate will vote on whether Mr Trump is guilty, but the earliest that vote may happen is January 20, the same day as Joe Biden’s inauguration at the earliest.

International politics expert and former intelligence analyst, David Wright-Neville, says “the best way to think about this is as a trial”.

“The House of Representatives has basically voted today ‘Yes, you are impeached’, but you then need to be convicted of impeachment,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“Trump has been charged with an alleged crime, that is inciting insurrection, now it will move to the Senate to vote on whether he is guilty of that.

“That’s the more significant vote in terms of Mr Trump’s future, whether or not he can play a role in politics in the future, whether or not he can receive his presidential pension, all those things will hinge on that vote in the Senate.”

The Democrats will need 17 Republican senators to cross the floor to impeach Mr Trump in the Senate.

Three Republican senators have already said they will vote with the Democrats.

If the Senate convicts Mr Trump he will be barred from holding future office, and will not receive the pension and travel expenses allowance former Presidents usually receive.

Image: Drew Angerer / Getty