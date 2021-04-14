3AW
Australians fly to breathtaking sights on international airbuses without landing

1 hour ago
Article image for Australians fly to breathtaking sights on international airbuses without landing

With an international travel ban still in place, Qantas have teamed up with Chimu Adventures flying passengers to The Southern Lights.

Founder of ‘Get Lost’ magazine, Justin Jamieson, told Dee Dee Dunleavy about the breathtaking flight.

“Going through customs, or a form of customs, get on a dreamliner and fly … that alone was exciting,” he said.

“All the things that you used to hate about travel is actually really good.

“We didn’t land … it is a nine hour round trip.

“It is a full service flight so you have your drinks and food which gives you that thrill of flying again but also you get to see something spectacular.”

Press PLAY to hear about the whole experience.

 

