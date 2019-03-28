Advertisement
A comprehensive list of the best trios of all-time
What are the best trios of all-time?
Ross, John and 3AW Breakfast listeners came up with a MONSTER list on Thursday.
Some of the more notable suggestions were…
- The Three Stooges.
- Ham, cheese and tomato.
- Neapolitan ice cream.
- The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.
- Negroni gin, vermouth, Campari.
- Horse racing’s Triple Crown.
- The Bee Gees.
- Don Scott, Michael Tuck and Leigh Matthews.
- The Three Wise Men
- Charlie’s Angels
Click PLAY below to hear more suggestions!