A comprehensive list of the best trios of all-time

5 hours ago
Ross and John

What are the best trios of all-time?

Ross, John and 3AW Breakfast listeners came up with a MONSTER list on Thursday.

Some of the more notable suggestions were…

  • The Three Stooges.
  • Ham, cheese and tomato.
  • Neapolitan ice cream.
  • The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.
  • Negroni gin, vermouth, Campari.
  • Horse racing’s Triple Crown.
  • The Bee Gees.
  • Don Scott, Michael Tuck and Leigh Matthews.
  • The Three Wise Men
  • Charlie’s Angels

