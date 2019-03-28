A comprehensive list of the best trios of all-time

What are the best trios of all-time?

Ross, John and 3AW Breakfast listeners came up with a MONSTER list on Thursday.

Some of the more notable suggestions were…

The Three Stooges.

Ham, cheese and tomato.

Neapolitan ice cream.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

Negroni gin, vermouth, Campari.

Horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The Bee Gees.

Don Scott, Michael Tuck and Leigh Matthews.

The Three Wise Men

Charlie’s Angels

Click PLAY below to hear more suggestions!