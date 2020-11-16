3AW
A crowd ‘trial’ appears to be underway at the MCG!

2 hours ago
A small crowd is at the MCG, with suggestions they’re part of a “trial” ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Shaun was at the ground and got in touch with Neil Mitchell on Tuesday morning.

He said about 100 people were there and were being told where they were to sit and when they could get up to simulate a break in play during the cricket.

It’s hoped 25,000 people will be able to attend each day of the upcoming Test against India, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

CricketNewsSports
