3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘A danger to themselves’: Scott..

‘A danger to themselves’: Scott Morrison says unvaccinated Australians will face restrictions

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘A danger to themselves’: Scott Morrison says unvaccinated Australians will face restrictions

Scott Morrison says Australians who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will face more restrictions than their fully-vaccinated counterparts once everyone in the country has has the chance to get the jab.

Mr Morrison told Neil Mitchell vaccination will not be made mandatory, and backed away from the idea of a vaccine passport, but said there will be restrictions on what unvaccinated Australians can do.

“We’d have to have more restrictions on people who are unvaccinated because they’re a danger to themselves and others,” he said.

“If you’re not vaccinated you present a greater health risk to yourself and to others than people who are vaccinated … and public health decisions will have to be made on that basis.”

As Neil Mitchell grilled Mr Morrison over the vaccine rollout, the Prime Minister encouraged Australians to bring forward their second AstraZeneca dose to four weeks after the first.

NEIL MITCHELL: “Do you want everybody to bring forward their AstraZeneca dose?”

SCOTT MORRISON: “Well if they are in a position to do that, that is consistent with the license for AstraZeneca.”

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) says vaccines may be given between four and eight weeks apart in outbreak situations, but the preferred interval between doses in non-outbreak settings remains at 12 weeks.

The Prime Minister refused to guarantee Australia will be open by the end of the year.

“No one can give those guarantees,” he said.

“The virus is unpredictable and it would be irresponsible to do so.”

Press PLAY below to listen to Neil Mitchell grilling the PM over vaccines, Australia reopening and bickering between leaders

Image: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332