‘A disgrace’: Victoria’s leaders rip into federal counterparts while unveiling business support package

The Victorian government has unveiled a $250 million business support package to help the state financially cope with lockdown.

Acting premier James Merlino said it was expected some 76,000 businesses would be eligible for the $2500 grants.

But it’s fair to say he’s fuming with the federal government.

Merlino said he had asked the Australian government for financial assistance “multiple times” over the past few days and the “unrelenting answer” had been no.

“I am beyond disappointed,” the acting Premier said on Sunday morning.

Victoria’s treasurer, Tim Pallas, said the Australian government had “forgotten” Victoria and said it was a “disgrace”.

“I am angry and disappointed,” he said.

“Stop with the words.

“Stop with the empty gestures, the rallying speeches with nothing behind them.

“This idea that we’re working ‘hand in glove’ when they (federal government) never put their hand in their pocket is nothing short of a disgrace.”

Press PLAY below to hear Merlino and Pallas rip into the federal government

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)