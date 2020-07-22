3AW
A doctor’s view on why a disturbing number of Victorians AREN’T isolating

47 mins ago
Tom Elliott

“Denial” has been listed as a possible factor as to why more than half of all Victorians who’ve been tested for COVID-19 aren’t isolating while waiting for their results.

Daniel Andrews revealed some shocking figures on Wednesday, indicating that 9/10 people with symptoms weren’t isolating until they’d been tested.

But that figure only dropped to 53 per cent after a test.

Dr Bridget Haire, Senior Research Fellow at the Kirby Institute, told Tom Elliott a number of factors could possibly be at play.

“Possibly what is happening for at least some of these people, especially those with mild symptoms, is they’re thinking ‘I can’t really have it’ and a bit of denial and self-talk that people do,” she said.

