Rumour File: A family’s unusual revenge upon alleged car thief

It appears a furious family has exacted unusual revenge upon an alleged would-be car thief in Melbourne’s south-east.

Erin and her family were out to dinner at Springvale when they claim they caught the man trying to break in to her car.

Several men helped apprehend the alleged culprit, including Erin’s husband.

As they wrestled, items that could be used for graffiti, including spray paint, fell from the man’s pockets.

“I was furious,” Erin told Ross and John. “I went out with my daughter and said ‘How dare you? I work so hard’.”

When police arrived, the alleged culprit had eyebrows and a moustache drawn on his face.

Ross Stevenson: Erin, he appears to have a moustache. Before the graffiti implements fell out of his backpack, did he have a moustache?

Erin: Oh listen, I’m not too sure, the guy was wriggling a lot and some of the textas might have had no caps on so I’m not too sure how all of this might have happened.

Hmm!

The car was undamaged. 3AW Breakfast has asked police for an update on the matter.