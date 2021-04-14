3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The public boat ramp fisherman..

The public boat ramp fisherman have been ‘crying out’ for

4 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for The public boat ramp fisherman have been ‘crying out’ for

The Maribyrnong River is about to get its first public boat ramp.

This is part of a $1.6 million state government project to give boaters and fishers better access to the water.

Host of Talking Fishing and fishing advocate, Dave Kramer, told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, it was great news.

“The nearest boat ramp is 15 kilometres away,” he said.

“Fisherman have been crying for this ramp in a long time.

“This is also part of a bigger plan … the Victorian Fisheries Authority are creating fish habitat havens, there are 30 of those going in.

“This is to make fishing better and to bring fish into the locals.”

However, Mr Kramer said a handful of locals aren’t happy with the news.

Click PLAY below to find out why

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332