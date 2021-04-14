The public boat ramp fisherman have been ‘crying out’ for

The Maribyrnong River is about to get its first public boat ramp.

This is part of a $1.6 million state government project to give boaters and fishers better access to the water.

Host of Talking Fishing and fishing advocate, Dave Kramer, told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, it was great news.

“The nearest boat ramp is 15 kilometres away,” he said.

“Fisherman have been crying for this ramp in a long time.

“This is also part of a bigger plan … the Victorian Fisheries Authority are creating fish habitat havens, there are 30 of those going in.

“This is to make fishing better and to bring fish into the locals.”

However, Mr Kramer said a handful of locals aren’t happy with the news.

