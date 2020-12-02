A giant chimpanzee pops up in the heart of Melbourne

Image: Davidgreybeardtour/Lisa Roet

If you notice a giant chimpanzee on the side of the Arts Centre today, you’re not imagining things!

A nine-metre-tall sculpture of David Greybeard, the iconic chimpanzee studied by Jane Goodall, will be posing on the side of Hamer Hall for the next 20 days.

Artist Lisa Roet, who designed the sculpture, says the real marvel happens this morning.

“He’s made of a very lightweight metallic material that inflates, so he’s curled up in a ball and we’ll inflate him this morning,” she told Ross and Russel.

The sculpture will be inflated at 8.20am this morning.

He’s not the first of his kind, though.

David Greybeard sculptures were also put up on the side of buildings in Beijing in 2018, but the Melbourne version will be bigger.

“It’s twice as big,” Ms Roet said.

Press PLAY below for more.