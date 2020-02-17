‘A great anthem’: Neil Mitchell calls for Aboriginal version of John Farnham hit to be recorded

Neil Mitchell says there was a clear highlight from last night’s Fire Fight Australia fundraising concert — John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John singing You’re the Voice, accompanied by didgeridoo and Mitch Tambo singing in the Gamilaraay language.

The 3AW Mornings host was such a fan of the rendition that he wants to see a studio recording of the song.

“Those things normally sound contrived and ugly, but this didn’t!,” he said.

“I reckon Mitch Tambo and Farnham should get into a studio and record a new version of You’re the Voice.

“It is a great anthem.

“Do it heavy with the didgeridoo, with the Aboriginal language as well.

“It would be a superb gesture, it would be a success, it would sell, it would be a sign of real unification.”

Image: Cole Bennetts / Stringer