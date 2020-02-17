‘A great anthem’: Neil Mitchell calls for Aboriginal version of John Farnham hit to be recorded
Neil Mitchell says there was a clear highlight from last night’s Fire Fight Australia fundraising concert — John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John singing You’re the Voice, accompanied by didgeridoo and Mitch Tambo singing in the Gamilaraay language.
The 3AW Mornings host was such a fan of the rendition that he wants to see a studio recording of the song.
“Those things normally sound contrived and ugly, but this didn’t!,” he said.
“I reckon Mitch Tambo and Farnham should get into a studio and record a new version of You’re the Voice.
“It is a great anthem.
“Do it heavy with the didgeridoo, with the Aboriginal language as well.
“It would be a superb gesture, it would be a success, it would sell, it would be a sign of real unification.”
Heard a wonderful idea on @3aw this morning, @johnfarnham and @MitchTambo straight to the studio and record #YourTheVoice. Over to @GlenWheatley. #jacksback #mitchandjack
— Edstar (@eddie1007) February 17, 2020
Image: Cole Bennetts / Stringer