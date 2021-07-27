3AW
A guide to working out whether your clothes are ‘ethical’ or not

38 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for A guide to working out whether your clothes are ‘ethical’ or not

A new report has found most Australians value ethical fashion, but struggle finding ways to take action or know when they’re purchasing ethical clothing.

Peter Keegan, Advocacy Director of Baptist World Aid, told Tom Elliott there was a guide available for those wanting to know if their clothing was ethical.

“We’re looking at issues like child labour, or forced labour,” he said on 3AW.

“We’re not talking about things that might be grey here.

“We are talking about issues that put lives at risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear how you can work it out

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
