‘A huge amount’ of Victorian homes still without power after five days

There are still 24,000 Victorian homes without power after wild storms lashed the state on Wednesday night and Thursday.

At the peak of the massive outage crisis, more than 220,000 homes were without power.

About 20,000 are still without electricity in Melbourne’s outer-east and the Dandenong Ranges, and another 4000 don’t have power in Gippsland.

AusNet spokesperson Steve Brown acknowledged it’s “a huge amount”.

“We understand that waking up for the fifth day in a row with no power is a pretty terrible circumstance,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

Some homes won’t have their power restored for several more days.

“Our crews have an incredibly difficult job having to clear multiple areas where vegetation has taken down our lines, make repairs, restring the lines, test them to make sure they’re safe, then move on another hundred metres and do it all over again before they can get to people’s houses,” Mr Brown said.

But Gippsland farmer Lyn Jarvis, one of those without power, says the hardest thing has been the lack of information provided about the situation.

“What’s tough is the lack of information that’s coming through from AusNet to us,” she told Tony Jones.

