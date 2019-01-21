“A kick in the teeth”: Bali bombing victim reacts to “spiritual leader” getting early release from prison

A man who lost seven friends and suffered burns to 60 per cent of his body in the Bali bombings says he’s “appalled” by news the “spiritual leader” of the attack has been granted an early release from prison.

Abu Bakar Bashir has been granted an early release on “humanitarian and health grounds”.

He’s served nine of the 15 years he was given for inspiring the deadly attack that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

Phil Britten was in the Sari club when it was attacked.

He told Neil Mitchell it was hard news to take.

“I’m appalled mate,” Mr Britten said.

“I’m disheartened.

“It’s like a kick in the teeth.

“I had burns to 60 per cent of my body – seven of my friends died.

“I’ve got emotional and physical scars that will live on for the rest of my life.”

Neil Mitchell says Australia should be “screaming” about the matter.

“The man pledged allegiance to ISIS only a couple of years ago,” he said.

“He’s not reformed.”

Mr Britten agreed it was dangerous.

“It’s almost like he’s the head of the snake,” he said.

“He’s going back into the community where he does have the obvious chance to influence people within his community and realm.

“I think it’s a very stupid move.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings