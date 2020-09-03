A little bit longer: Musician’s film clip provides a window into life in lockdown

THE RUMOUR FILE

A Melbourne musician last week put a call out asking Victorians to send him a 30 second clip of what their lives look like in lockdown, and received an overwhelming response.

Tom Whitty received more than 200 videos!

Now, they’ve been cut together to make a film clip for his new song ‘A Little Bit Longer’, providing a window into the lives of Victorians in lockdown.

Press PLAY below for the video clip

Image: Tom Whitty / YouTube