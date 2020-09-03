3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • A little bit longer: Musician’..

A little bit longer: Musician’s film clip provides a window into life in lockdown

2 hours ago
watch the video
The Rumour File

THE RUMOUR FILE

A Melbourne musician last week put a call out asking Victorians to send him a 30 second clip of what their lives look like in lockdown, and received an overwhelming response.

Tom Whitty received more than 200 videos!

Now, they’ve been cut together to make a film clip for his new song ‘A Little Bit Longer’, providing a window into the lives of Victorians in lockdown.

Press PLAY below for the video clip 

Image: Tom Whitty / YouTube

watch the video
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332