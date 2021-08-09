‘A little scary’: Huge study reveals alarming impact excessive screen time has on kids

Just two hours of screen time per day is enough to cause cognitive decline and ill health in children, a massive global study has revealed.

An Australian-led study of more 577,000 children from 42 nations, published in The Lancet, reveals boys are spending an average of more than six hours per day on recreational screen time, while girls spend more than five hours a day using screens for recreation.

But just two hours of screen time is enough for girls to experience ill health including depression, decreased cognitive abilities, and physical illness.

Boys, on average, can spend four hours on screens per day without suffering health problems.

Associate Professor in Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of Queensland, Dr Asaduzzaman Khan, says it’s “a little scary”.

“Our study is really a wake up call for all the people who are still thinking that screen time is beneficial,” he said.

“Passive screen time is more detrimental than the active screen time.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the huge study’s concerning findings