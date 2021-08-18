A man who fled the Taliban shares his grave fears about Afghanistan’s future

A Hazara man who fled the Taliban with his family in 2005 says there’s “no evidence” Taliban rule in Afghanistan will be different this time, and he fears what’ll happen once media attention fades.

Afghan-Australian Hadi Zaher says the Taliban is “trying to present a soft image in contrast to what they have been doing over so many years”.

Two days after seizing control of Kabul, the Taliban held a media conference saying women will have an active role in society, and will be allowed to work and have an education.

But Mr Zaher says that claim doesn’t hold up.

“There’s no evidence to back up what they’re saying based on the acts they’ve carried out recently including massacres … and mass execution of surrendering troops … as well as the removal of women from workplaces,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“This has happened between early July and early August.”

Mr Zaher says the shocking images coming out of Kabul airport only show a tiny glimpse of the desperate situation many now find themselves in.

“Only a very small percentage of people are able to get to the airport,” he said.

“The large majority of people are still in shock, still in hiding, and planning out ways to essentially get out before this media attention and focus that’s in Afghanistan fades away because evidence shows that’s when the crackdown will start.”

Image: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images