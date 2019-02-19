3AW
A man with Down syndrome is being hounded by energy companies

4 hours ago
A man with Down syndrome is being hounded by energy companies offering discounts.

3AW listener Angela claims her son Rainer, 25, has had to block five separate numbers in the space of a week.

“Today we might have number six,” Angela told Neil Mitchell.

Angela said Rainer’s friends intervened when they heard him give his address out over the phone.

“He was happy he was getting a discount,” she said.

“He knew they were selling electricity but he did not realise the ramifications of it.”

Angela said it is clear from speaking to Rainer that he has an intellectual disability.

