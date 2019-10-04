It’s no danger field: Cladding taskforce co-chair tempers fears over flammable cladding at Kardinia Park

Co-chair of the Victorian Cladding Taskforce, Ted Ballieu, has tempered fears over flammable cladding at Geelong’s Kardinia Park.

His comments sought to allay fears after shadow planning minister, Tim Smith, earlier today declared the Reg Hickey Stand “a fire trap”.

“Cladding was identified at Kardinia Park, in the Hickey Stand, a relatively small patch, I understand, adjacent to one of the stairwells,” Mr Baillieu told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“The assessment is that it poses no material risk, so I don’t think it’s anything to be worried about.

“I’ve got three seats in that stand and I have no issues with it.

“There’s a plan in place, it’s being dealt with, I don’t believe it poses any risk.”

Earlier today Mr Smith said cladding on the stand poses a “serious danger to life”.

“It’s totally unacceptable that we have a stand at a major football ground in this state that is, frankly, very dangerous,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“They’re taking practical steps already but you can’t have a stand at a major stadium like Kardinia Park that is essentially a massive fire trap.”

Image: Adam Trafford/AFL Media/ Stringer