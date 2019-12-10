A Melbourne daycare centre’s bizarre, Santa-free non-Christmas party

We know it’s not trendy to embrace Christmas, but this is just ridiculous.

A childcare centre in inner-suburban Melbourne appears to have replaced Santa with… Sustainability Pirate.

Neil Mitchell was tipped off by a bemused parent, who sent him the email invite.

“This year’s party will be a get-together picnic and fresh food swap for children and families to celebrate the end of year,” email reads.

“Sustainability Pirate will be attending and we will have a Nature Treasure Hunt.

“We are looking forward to see [sic] you at the celebration picnic.”

We have no idea what Sustainability Pirate does nor if this daycare centre has simply invested him/her (we can’t find him/her on the internet).

Neil Mitchell chose not to name the childcare centre.

