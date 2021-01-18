3AW
‘A special place’: Iconic walkway renamed in honour of Neale Daniher

3 hours ago
The Rumour File
A CBD walkway has been named after a famous former AFL player, coach and prominent motor neurone disease campaigner.

The walkway from Birrarung Marr to the MCG has been named Daniher’s Way, in honour of Neale Daniher.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement while also committing another $1 million of funding to the FightMND cause.

Neale’s daughter and campaign director of FightMND Bec Daniher told Neil Mitchell it’s an “exciting day.”

“It’s such an honour for my dad, he’s really humbled by this initiative,” she said.

“It’s at the (end) of the William Barak Bridge, heading up to the MCG, and this is where our FightMND army marches each year with the big freeze, so it’s a really special place for us.”

Bec says Neale is battling hard against the disease.

“Unfortunately it’s starting to take his voice, which is difficult to watch, but he’s going to fight each and every day and we’re thankful,” she said.

The Rumour File was tipped off to the tribute back in June, but the announcement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: 9News Melbourne

