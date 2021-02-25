3AW
Melbourne residential college tells students to sign ‘commitment to be vaccinated’

5 hours ago
Article image for Melbourne residential college tells students to sign ‘commitment to be vaccinated’

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

A residential college at the University of Melbourne has told students they must sign a “commitment to be vaccinated” against COVID-19, should the college decides the measure is necessary.

Trinity College has told students to sign the commitment as a condition of stay.

Trinity College CEO, Professor Ken Hinchcliff, confirmed the measure.

“Trinity College is not mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for staff, however the situation is different for Residential College students, who we require to sign a commitment to be vaccinated, should the College – acting on the best medical, scientific and legal advice – decide that this is necessary to ensure their health and safety,” he said in a statement.

Vice-president of the Australian Bar Association, Dr Matt Collins QC, says it’s a murky legal area.

“You’ve got the position of the students, and they’re residents … who at the end of the day could vote with their feet if they don’t like the policies that a residential college sees to impose on them,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps

