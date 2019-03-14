A million Australians are working two jobs

A record number of Australians are working two jobs to keep up with the rising cost of living, a Labor analysis of official Australia Bureau of Statistics figures has revealed.

Over a million Australians, nearly eight percent of the workforce, are working multiple jobs.

Kristy Muir, CEO of the Centre for Social Impact, told Tom Elliott the increase in casualised employment is to blame.

“Often what happens is people get multiple part-time jobs

“We’ve seen growing underemployment,” Ms Muir said.

Ms Muir told Tom that one-in-three Australians who are in poverty already have a job.

“There’s a whole lot of people who are doing it tough,” she said.