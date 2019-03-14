3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • A million Australians are working..

A million Australians are working two jobs

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A record number of Australians are working two jobs to keep up with the rising cost of living, a Labor analysis of official Australia Bureau of Statistics figures has revealed.

Over a million Australians, nearly eight percent of the workforce, are working multiple jobs.

Kristy Muir, CEO of the Centre for Social Impact, told Tom Elliott the increase in casualised employment is to blame.

“Often what happens is people get multiple part-time jobs

“We’ve seen growing underemployment,” Ms Muir said.

Ms Muir told Tom that one-in-three Australians who are in poverty already have a job.

“There’s a whole lot of people who are doing it tough,” she said.

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332