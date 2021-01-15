Tullamarine tragedy: Police believe mother was ‘responsible for all four deaths’

Image: Facebook

Police believe a Tullamarine mother who was found dead inside her home with her three deceased children is “responsible for all four deaths”.

Katie Perinovic, 42, and her three children — seven-year-old Claire, five-year-old Anna and three-year-old Matthew — were found dead in their home on Thursday.

Ms Perinovic’s husband and father of the children, Tomislav Perinovic, 48, made the emergency call to authorities just after 12.20pm.

He assisted police with their enquires last night and was released without charges.

Investigators do not believe he was involved in the tragic deaths.

The homicide squad has “formed the preliminary view” that Ms Perinovic was responsible for her own death, and the deaths of her three children.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Robert Hill says the tragedy “has been an incredibly difficult time for both the police and paramedics who responded and attended the scene”.

“This has been an incredibly heart wrenching experience for all concerned.”

