A mother’s nightmare: Manhunt on for a stake-wielding man after random attack

A woman holding her small baby has been bashed with a wooden stake in a suspected random attack in Geelong.

There is a manhunt is underway this morning for the stake-wielding man.

He set upon the woman, 31, on a walking track in Hamlyn Heights about 3.25pm yesterday.

Police say the woman desperately tried to protect her five-month-old son, who was in a sling on her chest as the man hit her in the legs and face.

The man only stopped when the woman dropped her purse.

He picked it up and ran away.

The man us described as Caucasian and aged in his 40s with gaunt facial features.

The woman was taken to Geelong University Hospital in a stable condition.