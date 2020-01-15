A mother’s story about her daughter’s plan to change gender

“We saw a big change in her personality and then that was the start of a significant period of very very poor mental health”

‘Deborah’ is the mother of an 18-year-old child, born a girl but currently considering transitioning to the opposite sex.

She first found out about her daughter’s plans to change gender were serious when she went to visit her in hospital. The name tag above her bed had been changed from her female name to a male one instead.

Shocked at the change, she was told by staff “you’re better with a live son that a dead daughter.”

Luke Grant spoke to ‘Deborah’ having met her a few weeks ago. He wanted to hear her story, to find out what support exists for the parents of a transitioning child.

He’s since found out there’s not much on offer.

