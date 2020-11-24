A much-loved Melbourne Christmas tradition has been cancelled

A beloved Christmas tradition on an Ivanhoe East street will not go ahead this year.

The festive lights display on The Boulevard usually attracts enormous crowds, with thousands travelling from all over the city to see the lights.

This year, due to COVID-19, Banyule Council has cancelled the event.

In a statement, the council says it understand the event “is loved by many however the safety of our community is our priority”.

“The event poses a significant health and safety risk not only to our community but to all of Victoria,” the statement continues.

Louise Bell’s family started the street’s annual tradition in the 1950s.

Her family recently sold their home on The Boulevard, so this year was set to be her last participating in the festive lights display.

“It’s a bit sad,” she said.

“Mum’s really feeling it because she was 16 when she moved into the family home, and she’s 71 now, so she hasn’t really known a Christmas without that magic happening on her front garden.

“We’re actually going to put our lights up. The letter … doesn’t actually say that you can’t decorate your home.”

