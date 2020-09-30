Melbourne’s Myer Christmas windows are back on!

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A much-loved Melbourne Christmas tradition, which was called off in early September, is back on!

The Rumour File has exclusively confirmed the Myer Christmas windows will go ahead this year.

The retailer has come up with a solution to keep the event on, with the assistance of the City of Melbourne.

In a statement, Myer’s Chief Customer Officer, Geoff Ikin, said the joy the windows bring is needed more than ever this year.

“Victorians need something to celebrate, and we know the Myer Christmas windows brings excitement and joy to so many. We look forward to continuing Myer’s 65-year tradition of bringing the magic of Christmas to life,” the statement read.

More details will be announced in coming weeks.