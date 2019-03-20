A mum’s anger after young boy was left alone at airport overnight

A Queensland mother wants a 24-hour hotline set up by airlines after her nine-year-old son spent the night at Melbourne Airport, after a breakdown in communication during a plane diversion.

Katie Meredith’s son John was flying with two other unaccompanied minors on a Brisbane to Sydney flight when the plane diverted to Melbourne.

The reason for the detour was that hotels were full due to the Grand Prix.

John’s grandma sent a text message around 2.40 am asking where her grandson was, but a Virgin spokeswoman has confirmed the text was left unanswered.

Ms Meredith told Neil Mitchell she tried for hours to find her son and proposes a specific phone line for future solo young travelers.

“There needs to be a 24-hour number for unaccompanied minors that in the case of this kind of event happening again so they can be contacted,” she said.

“Even if it’s just a direct line to the airport so that they can get in contact with whoever is caring for the child.”

