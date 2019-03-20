3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A mum’s anger after young boy was left alone at airport overnight

2 hours ago
MML

A Queensland mother wants a 24-hour hotline set up by airlines after her nine-year-old son spent the night at Melbourne Airport, after a breakdown in communication during a plane diversion.

Katie Meredith’s son John was flying with two other unaccompanied minors on a Brisbane to Sydney flight when the plane diverted to Melbourne.

The reason for the detour was that hotels were full due to the Grand Prix.

John’s grandma sent a text message around 2.40 am asking where her grandson was, but a Virgin spokeswoman has confirmed the text was left unanswered.

Ms Meredith told Neil Mitchell she tried for hours to find her son and proposes a specific phone line for future solo young travelers.

“There needs to be a 24-hour number for unaccompanied minors that in the case of this kind of event happening again so they can be contacted,” she said.

“Even if it’s just a direct line to the airport so that they can get in contact with whoever is caring for the child.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332