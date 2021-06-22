A mum’s emotional reaction to borders re-opening ahead of school holidays

A Victorian mother has fought back tears on 3AW after learning she’ll be able to take her family to Queensland for the school holidays as planned.

Queensland and South Australia are re-opening their border to Greater Melbourne from Friday.

Both states announced the news on Tuesday, which was met with rejoice from Victorians hoping to escape the winter cold.

South Australia’s border will re-open at midnight on Friday, while Queensland will welcome all Victorians without quarantine from 1am on the same day.

“That is bloody brilliant,” Gemma, who was fearing she’d have to cancel her trip with her 12 and 10-year-old kids, told Neil Mitchell.

They’ll still be required to fill out a travel declaration.

