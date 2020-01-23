A national koala plan needed to avoid extinction, scientists say

Koalas are heading towards extinction without a national plan of action, scientists have warned.

WWF Australia environmental scientist Dr Stuart Blanch said it was difficult to judge how many koalas were in the wild a national koala plan is needed.

The koala population has been devastated by the fires, as well as loss of habitat and foresting.

“They definitely are – they are heading towards extinction,” Dr Blanch told Neil Mitchell.

“The good news is, we largely know why, and there are things we can do to stop it.

“It doesn’t have to happen.

“We need some national leadership from the PM and the Minister (Sussan Ley) Lee, in terms of a national koala plan.

“We have been lacking one for five years.”

Image: www.JamesPhotography.com.au